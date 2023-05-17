Megan Fox is bemused about her fans’ fixation on her “short” thumbs.

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress, 37, who is one of the cover stars of the new ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ added she never thought her clubbed thumbs were “weird” despite widespread online discussion about them.

She told ‘Sports Illustrated’: “I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs.

“They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?”

Megan added she is not “embarrassed” about suffering from the genetic condition brachydactyly, caused by a gene mutation that affects bone growth.

She added about how the smaller digits are significant in astrology: “It’s known in palmistry as a ‘murderer’s thumb.’

“Because they say the shorter this area from the knuckle to the tip of the finger is – especially the thumb – correlates to how short your temper is.”

But insisting she didn’t suffer from a fiery temperament, Megan added it “takes a lot” for her to lose her temper.

She added: “I have crazy patience, but when you do push me over the edge, you’re on demon time, and you better run for your life. It’s scary as f***.”

Megan went on about how she thought she had more “interesting” imperfections fans could focus on: “I think I have tons of other flaws that are way more interesting than my thumbs. I don’t know why people focus on that.

“I don’t know.”

Megan first publicly talked about what she called her “toe thumbs” on ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno’ in 2012, saying: “They’re weird and they’re really fat.”

Mum-of-three Megan – who has sons Noah Shannon Green, 10, Bodhi Ransom Green, nine, and six-year-old Journey River Green with her 48-year-old former husband Brian Austin Green – also told ‘Sports Illustrated’ she battles body dysmorphia and has “never” loved her own body.

She said: “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself really the way other people see me.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever.

“When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look THIS way.

“And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure... the journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”