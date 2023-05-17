'The Kardashians' has been renewed by Hulu.

The streaming service has ordered 20 more episodes of the hit reality TV show about the Kardashian/Jenner family, after launching the series last year.

News of the renewal was announced shortly before the premiere of season three of the show, which is set to debut on Hulu on May 25.

The logline for the upcoming season reads: "The cameras return as Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires.

"Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

The season one premiere of 'The Kardashians' remains the most-watched premiere in Hulu's history.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris all serve as executive producers on the show.

Meanwhile, Kris previously described reality TV as an "amazing platform".

The 67-year-old star explained that 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - the family's reality series that aired on E! for 20 seasons - gave them the opportunity to launch their other business ventures.

Kris told Variety: "I realised really quickly that we had something, and it was very special.

"Once we knew it was a hit, that’s when you put on a more creative hat and you start to think, ‘Oh, I see where this might be going. Maybe we should do something a little more outside the box and use this show as an amazing platform.’ And that’s what we did."

Kris also revealed that her family were offered a very good deal to make the switch to Hulu.

Asked about the family's decision to change networks, she explained: "Well, money always matters. I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore."