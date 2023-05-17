The Daytime Emmys have been postponed amid the Writers Guild of America strike.

The annual ceremony was due to take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday (16.05.23), but due to the ongoing walkout by WGA union members, and until an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is reached the awards won't take place.

The Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony that follows on Saturday (17.05.23) is also affected "pending a strike resolution".

In a statement, Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, said: “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16, on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honourees at a later date."

'General Hospital' leads the soaps categories with 19 nominations.

And 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has 11 nods in the TV categories, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Host.

The update on the Daytime Emmys comes after it was announced that the Tony Awards will be going ahead without picketers from the WGA.

There had been concerns the annual event - which honours the best of Broadway and was set to be hosted by Ariana DeBose for the second year in a row - would be at risk due to the ongoing WGA strike, but a compromise was reached between both parties.

In a statement, the guild said: "As has been previously reported, the Writers Guilds of American East and West (WGA) will not negotiate an interim agreement or a waiver for the Tony Awards.

"However, Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing) has communicated with us that they are altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA.

"Therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show."

They added: "As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike.”

The organisation insisted the blame for the award show needing to make changes to this year's event "rests squarely" on Paramount, CBS and "their allies".

The Tony Awards Management Committee had decided to appeal to the WGA and ask that striking writers would not picket the award ceremony to allow the broadcast to take place, while the guild had denied the show's producers a waiver to allow them to proceed during the strike.

It's not yet been specified what format the show will use, and what alterations will be made.

However, the New York Times newspaper reported it's likely that while the event will feature awards presentations and live musical performances, no scripted content will be included.