Taylor Lautner joked he feels "safe" but is "praying" for John Mayer following the news Taylor Swift is releasing a new version of her 'Speak Now' album.

The 31-year-old actor dated the 'Bad Blood' singer in 2009 and her track 'Back to December' is believed to be about their brief relationship, while another, less flattering, song on the 2010 record, 'Dear John', has been speculated to have been inspired by her romance with the 'Gravity' hitmaker.

Asked about the album news when he appeared on 'TODAY' with wife Tay Dome Lautner, the 'Twilight' actor said: "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

While Taylor rarely confirms the speculation surrounding her lyrics, John, 45, previously admitted the lyrics to 'Dear John' made him "feel terrible" and was "humiliated" by the song.

He told Rolling Stone magazine in 2012: "Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.

"I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

The 33-year-old singer - who has stayed on amicable terms with Taylor - announced earlier this month she will release 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' on 7 July, and the record will feature six previously-unreleased songs from the vault.

She wrote on her social media pages: "I first made 'Speak Now', completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."