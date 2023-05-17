'Cliffhanger 2' won't be a "remake" of the original movie.

Ric Roman Waugh is set to helm the follow-up to the 1993 action movie and he's insisted that he's "not interested in remakes".

He told Collider: "It was a little bit of a dogfight of like, 'What do you call it?' And I was like, 'What you call it is, I don't wanna make a remake.' I'm not interested in remakes.

"I think that what cable television has done for us is, it's made us, as an audience, embrace serial storylines even more, where we really get to create storylines that we can carry forward and into multiple chapters."

Sylvester Stallone is returning to star in the upcoming movie.

Ric is hopeful of replicating the success of 'Top Gun: Maverick', which introduced a number of new characters while also showing respect to the original movie.

He explained: "'Top Gun: Maverick' was just a brilliant execution of nostalgia from the original movie, carrying that stuff forward, giving us a new identity.

"We are gonna be doing a very similar thing with 'Cliffhanger', but what I think also makes this unique is, this guy named Sylvester Stallone, who's created some of the most iconic characters of all time, but he's also been really gracious in passing the torch."

Stallone will reprise the role of mountain climber Gabe Walker for the upcoming movie, and Ric previously revealed that he's looking forward to working with the Hollywood icon.

He said in a statement: "Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, 'Cliffhanger' was by far one of my favourite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true."