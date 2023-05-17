Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks he and Maria Shriver deserve an award for their amicable divorce.

The 'Terminator' actor was married to the 67-year-old broadcaster for 25 years until the revelation he had fathered a child, son Joseph, now 25, with housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, sparked their separation in 2011, but the former couple - who have Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, together - have remained on amicable terms and the former Governor of California still "loves" Maria.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love my wife. She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids.

"Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together.

"If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids."

Arnold acknowledged his "f*** up" ruined his marriage while comparing his situation to his superspy character in his upcoming Netflix series 'FUBAR'.

He said of the similarities: "We were laughing about it — it feels like it’s a documentary. The difference is, in the show, he doesn’t consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession.

"His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it’s going to screw up her relationship, too.

"But in [my real-life marriage], it was my f*** up. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he’s deep down still in love with his wife."

The 75-year-old action star found his split from Maria "very, very difficult" at first but he's now happy to have found love again with physical therapist Heather Milligan.

He said: "[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on.

"I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful."

The 'Twins' actor thinks his children have inherited the better qualities from both himself and Maria.

He said: "The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me."