Ryan Reynolds claims Wrexham AFC landing promotion was almost as "exciting" as the birth of his children.

The 'Deadpool' actor - who has daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and a baby born earlier this year with wife Blake Lively - and Rob McElhenny bought the club in 2020 and they ended this season having secured a return to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years and the 46-year-old star has vowed to do even bigger and better things with the side.

Speaking on the 'Fearless in Devotion' podcast, he said: "It was probably the most exciting thing to happen in my life outside the birth of my own children. Well, maybe...

"I just want to keep repeating that feeling as much as possible and keep on delivering for the town."

'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' creator Rob insisted the pair are in it for the long haul and he's having a great time in his new role as a football club owner.

He said: "It keeps going on. We all see this as an investment. In the club, the town and the future.

"Everything we've done is to make sure whoever comes in - and hopefully it's us for the rest of our lives - is building a sustainable business."

Insisting the Hollywood big names won't get "bored", he added: "I just find it fascinating that people could ever find this boring by any stretch of the imagination. I could use lots of words to describe it but boring would never be that.

"The things we've done and felt over the last two and a half years just don't exist in our world or any world that I can think of, so certainly getting bored would never be on the list of things that would happen."

Kings of Leon are set to play two gigs at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground later this month and Ryan and Rob are keen to see the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce call at the venue on their own tours.

But Ryan laughed: "We're going to need some more seats Rob. They play the biggest of the big stadiums.

"I would love to see any band, either ones I grew up listening to or ones I've found as an adult. What a venue the Racecourse is, I love that that's happening now.

"I love that Kings of Leon are playing. That's a huge act and here they are and we are so excited to host them for not one but two dates."