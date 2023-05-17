Alfonso Ribeiro's four-year-old daughter faces a "long" road to recovery after a scooter accident last week.

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host and his wife Angela revealed over the weekend that their youngest child Ava had ended up in hospital the day before her birthday, and the 51-year-old star has now explained the youngster required emergency surgery to remove the damaged skin on her face and arm.

Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', he said: "On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery.

"So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

Asked if she will be OK, he added: "It's going to be a long process."

In an Instagram post about the accident, Angela previously revealed she had urged her family to take extra care of Ava in the days leading to her birthday because she was convinced something bad was going to happen.

And the former 'Fresh Prince of Bell-Air' actor - who also has sons AJ, nine, and Anders, eight, with his spouse, and 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship - admitted his wife has had such visions for "most of her life".

He said: "The hard part of it is that my wife really listens to her intuitions and she actually on Thursday bought everyone into the kitchen and told everyone, 'I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week. Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing.'

"That obviously wasn't listened to. And so my nanny was running back into the house to get pads and stuff and [Ava] went on a little sit-down scooter anyway."

Asked how long Angela has been psychic, he added: "Unfortunately, most of her life. She very rarely gets things wrong and sees things coming. You don't always listen to that feeling, and I think that all mothers have that beautiful intuition.

"That was very specific but all mothers have that intuition. You carry this soul around in your body for nine months; there is a connection that men can never understand that women have with their babies. And she felt something that unfortunately everyone didn't abide by that information."