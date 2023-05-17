Jennifer Coolidge and Brian Cox have been cast in 'Riff Raff'.

The 'White Lotus' actress and 'Succession' star will feature in the crime comedy flick with Dustin Hoffman and Gabrielle Union.

Dito Montiel is directing the film which is based on a script by John Pollono.

'Riff Raff' focuses on a former criminal whose life is turned upside down when his old family turns up for a long-awaited reckoning. Filming on the project is set to start in September.

Noah Rothman is producing for Canopy Media Partners together with Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel for Signature Films.

Goldberg said: "We are thrilled to partner with the producers and Dito on this project; we've loved it ever since we've read it. It embodies the type of crime comedies we grew up with – witty and entertaining. Not to mention the perfect cast that will bring these colourful characters to life."

Jennifer, 61, has enjoyed a career resurgence with her Golden Globe-winning portrayal of socialite Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus' and says that the recognition makes all her previous struggles "worth it".

Speaking at a Harvard University event earlier this year, the 'American Pie' actress said: "I think it’s just, you know, I was a hostess at a restaurant here in Cambridge for a long time when I was in my teens. I think I was like 18, or whatever.

"To be walking by, you know… all these great Harvard buildings and knowing that my dad went here… There was some times when I felt like, you know… It wasn’t going to go very well… I don’t know, it just has this whole thing of… my feelings as a young person and being extremely hopeful and having giant dreams and having very, very low moments too and then to be here tonight… I don’t know — it was all worth it, it was all worth it."