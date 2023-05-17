Lea Michele is being forced to miss a week of 'Funny Girl' performances due to COVID-19.

The 36-year-old actress has been ruled out of the next few days after testing positive for the virus, with Julie Benko replacing her as Fanny Brice each day except for Friday (19.05.23) when Ephie Aardema will play the role.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday (16.05.23), the Broadway show's team said: "Unfortunately, Lea Michele has tested positive for Covid. She will be out of the show this week and will return on Tuesday, May 23rd."

The former 'Glee' star joined the cast in September, following in the footsteps of Beanie Feldstein, who led the musical when it opened in April 2022.

However, later that months she missed several shows - again due to COVID-19.

She said at the time: "Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days.

"Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."

She praised the entire team for coming together in difficult circumstances.

She added: "'Funny Girl' has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out.

"We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet...

"This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — You better get ready. See you soon."

Meanwhile, she was also absent from the show back in March when her two-year-old son Ever was hospitalised with a "scary health issue".

Last month, she revealed her son is now "doing well".

She told PEOPLE magazine: "Ever's doing good. He's doing well. We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."