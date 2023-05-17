Jack Whitehall wants to die from a drugs overdose.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor - who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner - admitted he has considered his own mortality and thought of his ideal way out if he gets too bored with life.

Speaking to Kathy Burke on her 'Where There's A Will There's A Wake' podcast, he said: "I'd have a massive cocktail of all the drugs I hadn't tried."

But he jokingly added: "There's a chance I maybe would've tried all of them anyway."

The 34-year-old actor claimed one of his biggest fears about death is passing away on the same day as someone more famous.

He said: "I was on a plane with Brian May and all I could think of was, if this plane goes down, it's all going to be about him. He's going to get the front page. I'm probably not going to be until page six or seven.

"I just want to make sure I get at least 24 hours where the news cycle is about me."

Jack recently spoke of his relief that producers were happy to hire a body double for his character in 'The Afterparty' because a beer and pasta binge in Italy before filming started meant he wasn't sporting the sculpted six-pack his alter ego was meant to have.

In an interview with Heat magazine, he explained: "I've never committed to getting a six-pack before for a role, but I thought: 'I'm really going to try hard to get fit.'

"And then I booked this gig [a beer promotional campaign in Italy] before I went out there, which was basically a week of beer and pasta ...

"I don't know about six-packs but I'm pretty certain beer and pasta are not what you're advised to eat.

"In my mind, I just called it a cheat week, but that did become the cheat week of all cheat weeks - eating pasta every day.

"So when I arrived in LA , I was not in the shape that I intended.

"It was fine, because they were like: 'We can just hire a double who's got a six pack''. I think that's the takeaway here: you can just hire someone else with the physique you want, and then you can 'live Italian'."