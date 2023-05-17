Elon Musk is determined to speak his mind - even if it costs him money.

The billionaire businessman has been outspoken on Twitter since he acquired the micro-blogging platform in a $44 billion deal, but Musk insists he won't change his ways in order to satisfy his business partners.

Musk, 51 - who is also the CEO of Tesla - told CNBC: "I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

Musk has recently been accused of making anti-Semitic comments about George Soros, after he likened the businessman to the 'X-Men' villain Magneto, who is a Holocaust survivor.

The Twitter boss said earlier this week: "He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. (sic)"

Soros - who is Jewish - recently reduced his stake in Tesla.

Meanwhile, Musk recently revealed that Twitter is "headed to a good place".

The investor also confirmed that advertisers are returning to the platform, after many walked away in the aftermath of his takeover.

Speaking about the financial health of the company, he told the BBC: "I feel like we’re headed to a good place. We’re roughly break-even, I think we’re trending towards being cashflow positive very soon, literally in a matter of months. The advertisers are returning."