Gordon Ramsay has admitted his four-year-old son's soccer coach is scared of him.

The 56-year-old chef is known for his foul mouth and explosive temper, but while he insisted the other parents aren't worried when he turns up to watch his youngest child Oscar in his sports games, the team manager isn't as glad to see him.

Asked if the other parents are scared when they see him at the matches, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think the coach does, not so much the parents."

And Gordon joked Oscar's teammates are always keen to see what he's brought for a half-time snack because of the youngster's famous dad.

He said: "They're looking at what Oscar's got in his box."

The 'Food Stars' host was an aspiring footballer in his younger years but his playing career was cut short by a knee injury when he was 18, and Gordon - who also has Megan, 24, 23-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Tilly, 21, with wife Tana - insisted it is important for young people to stay active.

He said of his youngest son: "Yeah, I chatted with him the other day to say, 'Hey Oscar, move your a***.

"It's all about the camps you put them in and the way they mingle and keep them active rather than some game on a screen.

"They need to be active, especially at four. I just got off a flight and two minutes later I'm running around a bloody pitch looking for a football."

Meanwhile, Gordon ruled out the possibility of starring in his own reality show because his wife wouldn't approve.

Asked about the idea, he said: "Tana would kill me," Ramsay quipped. "But there is something quite nice about the behind-the-scenes at the Ramsay household because, man, it is hectic but fun, super disciplined, and the hardest person in the family right over there Tana."

The camera then panned to Tana, who shouted: "It's only hectic when you're home!"