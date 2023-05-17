Lioness Leah Williamson has made her first move into the world of business.

The England captain - who is also training to be an accountant - has become an equity stakeholder in TOCA Football Inc., the soccer training and entertainment company which incorporates the TOCA Social entertainment experience at London's O2, and TOCA Soccer, North America's largest operator of indoor soccer centres, and she's delighted to be working with a company who are helping to encourage more girls into the game.

The 25-year-old sportswoman said in a statement: "I am excited to be partnering with TOCA Social and support their mission to get more females participating in the sport.

"As a professional footballer, I know the importance of quality training, and the training arm of TOCA Soccer provides that and more. I am thrilled to be a part of a company that is committed to making a positive impact on the sport I love."

The company are delighted to have Leah on board and are looking forward to working with the Arsenal defender to encourage more girls to take up football.

Alex Harman, President of TOCA Social, said: "We are excited to welcome Leah to the TOCA family as a stakeholder.

"Leah's commitment to football and her dedication to empowering young women make her an ideal partner for TOCA. We look forward to working with Leah on a collaborative campaign to increase female participation in football and to providing the best experiences for all ages and levels."

Leah's investment comes months after a mural of the Lioness and England men's captain Harry Kane - who is also a TOCA investor - was unveiled at TOCA Social.

She said at the time: “Leading by example and being a communicator are just a few of the elements needed to be a good leader, and I hope this sends a message to young players that anything is possible.”