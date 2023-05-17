Kristen Bell's daughter Delta injured her during a jiu-jitsu session.

The 42-year-old actress - who also has 10-year-old daughter Lincoln with husband Dax Shepard - revealed how their eight-year-old girl left her with a cut on her nose caused by the youngsters "big, sharp, buck teeth".

Sharing a photos of the aftermath on Instagram, she wrote: "Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose. Will recover.

"You should see the other guy!!!! (she is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)"

Her post prompted other parents to share their own painful and amusing experiences with their kids.

One follower commented: "Few months ago, my 8-year-old sat up abruptly to kiss me goodnight in the dark and broke my nose. It still clicks."

Another added: "Yaaaasss every scar has its story! Our bodies are books :) My boy was so proud to unlock the front door of our apt, and when he pulled the key out, his hand went back so hard and hit me in the eye. Blackeye. (sic)"

Kristen previously joked that her daughters "bring her back down to earth" when she comes home from a day at work.

She told E! News: "The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time. It really brings me back down to earth.

"I come home from a day like today - which is pretty elegant and fancy - and we're talking about work and I've had my makeup but they will just they'll pull the rug out from under you so quickly.

"My autobiography title would be 'My Kids Keep Me Grounded!'"

In the past, she also insisted it can be really "valuable" for parents to pick up the phone and ask for help when they need it.

She said: "Do not be afraid to use your support system has been a really valuable piece of advice for me.

"It's one thing to know you have friends and family, a neighbor, a cousin, whatever, but it's quite another to pick up the phone when you need something!"