Mary Fitzgerald didn't know Chrishell Stause was getting married.

The former 'Days of Our Lives' actress revealed last week she had married non-binary musician G Flip after a year of dating and her Instagram post came as a shock to her 'Selling Sunset' co-star, who initially thought her friend was "messing with people".

Mary told E! News: "I texted her and was like, ‘Is this a game or something where you're messing with people?" Mary recalled, "and she's like, 'No, actually we really did it.' So, I'm getting ready to throw a party."

Davina Potratz also didn't know about Chrishell's wedding plans, but she couldn't be happier for the couple.

She said: "I'm really excited for them, and really happy for them. G is amazing, and so friendly and outgoing, so I'm so happy for them."

One 'Selling Sunset' cast member who did know about the wedding was Chrishell's boss and former lover, Jason Oppenheim.

He said: "I've congratulated both her and G. I knew, but it was nice to see them publicly announce it."

Emma Hernan was also in the loop and had hoped to be present to watch her "best friend and sister" tie the knot, but was unable to attend.

She said: "I knew when it happened. I was going to be there! But I couldn't make it happen.

"I was so excited. Honestly, I've never seen a relationship like that. There is something so special about it, because they support each other like I've never seen in any other relationship.

"When I say it's relationship goals, I have goosebumps talking about it now because seeing them together is so magical...

"Seeing [Chrishell] happy is the best thing in the entire world."

Though Emma couldn't attend the wedding, she is helping to plan a bigger celebration for the happy couple.

She exclaimed: "Yes! I am the planner. I love planning and we already talked about it last night."

Chrishell shared the wedding news in a video montage which she posted alongside a sweet caption declaring her love for the musician.

She wrote: "Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there ... I love you so much @gflip."

G Flip then added: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy thank you."