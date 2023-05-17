Sega is keen to turn more of its IPs into movies.

The gaming giant has already had blockbuster success with 2020's 'Sonic the Hedgehog', which made almost $320 million at the global box office, while the sequel made $405 million.

A third movie is already on the way in December 2024, and Sega Sammy CEO Haruki Satomi and CFO Koichi Fukazawa have suggested they could make more video game movie adaptations in the future.

Sega said at an earnings call meeting: “We would like to take on challenges outside of the Sonic IP should the opportunity arise.

“If we can match the timing of game launches to the release of movies, it would be extremely effective from a marketing perspective and there are also significant benefits, such as increasing awareness of our IP and increasing the number of touch points for customers, as we achieved with the Sonic movie.”

The comments come after Nintendo's 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide, and set multiple box-office records, including the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game.