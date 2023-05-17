'Pac-Man 99' is being shut down and de-listed.

Nintendo will begin winding down the Switch Online game from August with the game set to be removed from the eShop on October 8.

Players have until October 6 to play The Pac-Man Mode Unlock DLC.

Meanwhile, a live-action 'Pac-Man' movie is in development.

The legendary arcade game - which was first released back in 1980 is set in mazes where the titular character goes round eating pellets while avoiding the pursuit of colourful ghosts - is getting a video game adaptation.

Last year, it was revealed that Bandai Namco Entertainment - the studio behind 'Pac-Man'- is teaming up with Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz's production company Wayfarer Studios on the feature film.

It will be based on an original idea from Lightbeam Entertainment's Chuck Williams ('Sonic The Hedgehog').

But most details are scarce at this stage, with no hint of a story or casting yet, while a planned release date is also unclear.

Video game adaptations are becoming big currency, with this year's 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' having grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide, and set multiple box-office records, including the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game

Meanwhile, 'Zelda' producer Eiji Aonuma has said he would love to see then Nintendo game turned into a movie.

He urged fans of the action-adventure games to make it known that they want to see it happen.

He told Polygon: "I have to say, I am interested. For sure, but it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately. Maybe the voice of the fans is what's important here."