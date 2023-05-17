Liam Payne is 'super happy' after hitting "over 100 days" of sobriety.

The 29-year-old star has been open about his past struggles with addiction but he has now revealed he is in a much better place.

He told iFL TV: "I'm sober now, over 100 days. I feel amazing, I feel really, really good and the support from the fans has been really, really good, so I'm super happy."

The former One Direction singer also revealed he has been busy working on a new album, and admitted he is excited to get back on the road.

He added: "I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual because I wasn't sure I was going to tour for a long time.

"I was kind of over it for a little bit, but I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans and get about a bit. It's going to be fun."

Liam previously opened up on suffering with "severe" suicidal thoughts as he reflected on the mental health issues he suffered as part of One Direction.

The group formed on 'The X Factor' in 2010 before splitting five years later, and he has since admitted he found it difficult staying sober on tour.

Back in 2021, he told Steven Bartlett's 'Diary of a CEO' podcast: "There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out and I call it my pills-and-booze face.

"My face was 10 times bigger than it is now. The problem was, the best way to secure us was to lock us in our rooms, and what is in the room? A mini-bar.

"So I had a party-for-one that seemed to carry on for years. It was wild but the only way you could get frustration out."

Asked about "moments of suicidal ideation", he said: "Yeah. There is definitely some stuff I have never spoken about to do with it. It was really, really severe."

He was drinking more during lockdown and put on weight as a result of the alcohol and "eating badly".

He added: "I think a lot of people had this same sort of thing, alcohol. It was getting earlier and earlier and easier and easier to go to."