Charlize Theron has congratulated a refugee who returned to Rwanda to work with orphaned youths after he was named a finalist for Africa Education Medal 2023.

The 47-year-old actress - who has adopted children Jackson, 12, and seven-year-old August - is "so grateful" to have met Jean-Claude Nkulikiyimfura, the executive director of Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village (ASYV), an initiative to help empower young people who have lost one or both parents in his home country, and she's delighted he's in the running for the prestigious education accolade, which was founded last year by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft.

Charlize - who created her own foundation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), in 2007 - said: “If you ever visit the Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village, you will immediately feel how special of a place it is – JC has fostered a peaceful environment of healing and growth through his passion, empathy, humility, and genuine care for others.

"And it doesn’t stop at the gates of the village – his commitment to supporting the educational and emotional development of all young people is evident in his efforts to center youth voice and experience in curriculum.

“It is helping to build the foundation for a vibrant community of young changemakers that will undoubtedly lead to a bright future for Rwanda.

"All of us at Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project are so grateful to have met JC and walk a small piece of this journey together with him and the Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village. And we couldn’t be more thrilled that such an amazing human is being considered for this award.”

Jean-Claude's parents - who were both orphans - fled Rwanda in 1961 and he was born a refugee in Burundi, but his mother and father taught their children they would one day return to their country of birth to restore justice and dignity and he began working for ASVY in 2010.

Gaspard Twagirayezu, Rwanda’s Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education, said: “Jean-Claude is a visionary leader who is making a positive impact on the education system in Rwanda, and his dedication to improving the lives of young people is truly inspiring.

"He has invested his talent in healing the hearts of those who have experienced trauma, preparing them for the challenges of the ever-changing world and creating a lasting impact on the country's future generations."

Other finalists for the Africa Education Medal include Mary Ashun, Principal of Ghana International School, Ghana, Laura Kakon, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of Honoris United Universities, Morocco, Rogers Kamugisha, Country Director of Educate!, Rwanda, Grace Matlhape, CEO of SmartStart, South Africa, Mary Metcalfe, former policymaker and CEO of Programme to Improve Learning Outcomes (PILO), South Africa, Martha Muhwezi, Executive Director of FAWE, Uganda, Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa, Nigeria, Sara Ruto, Former Chief Administrative Secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of Education and former CEO of PAL Network, Kenya, and Snehar Shah, CEO of Moringa School, Kenya.