King Charles and Queen Camilla have carried out their first official royal engagement together since the coronation.

The royal couple joined traders and members of the public at Covent Garden's Apple Market on Wednesday (17.05.23) morning and waved at the large crowd that gathered at the London location.

The King, 74, and Queen, 75, were crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and attended the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle the next day.

They marked their first joint public work since that weekend, initially kicking off the day at St. Paul's Church - also known as the Actors' Church - where they met schoolchildren as part of its 390th anniversary.

Inside, the couple - who were wearing matching blue outfits - spoke to local actors and members of the Covent Garden Community Association.

Camilla also met the church's Drama for Healing Group, which was set up in 2019 to support women who have experienced domestic abuse.

Members of the group told her how drama classes have helped women heal after horrific experiences by allowing them to become part of a community.

Charles and Camilla then made their way to the Apple Market, and met chorus members Amanda Baldwin and Luke Price at the Royal Opera House, along with other starts and staff from the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the orchestra of the Royal Opera House and students at the Royal Ballet School.

Amanda and Luke were representing the recent historical first ever collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Art, the Royal College of Music, the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet at the Coronation Concert where they came together to perform 'Somewhere' from West Side Story.