Martha Stewart doesn't "fit" the online dating "algorithm".

The 81-year-old star - who is on the front cover of her first ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - admitted she won't be using the photos for her dating profile on platforms like Hinge or Tinder.

She told Variety: "The algorithm doesn’t fit me very well. Or I don’t fit it. Put it that way — I don’t fit it very well.

"I tried. It’s ridiculous."

She joked that she'd consider joining the newly announced 'Golden Bachelor' show for older singles if she got "to see the men first".

However, she admitted: "I’m very busy. I have my beautiful cooking, entertaining and gardening shows which I’m very interested in so I don’t think I would do a reality dating show.

"They did ask me to 'Dancing With the Stars', but I didn’t have time to go out to California. That would have been fun."

Martha did reveal she has sent a custom swimsuit calendar to a friend.

She laughed: "Well, I am sending one to a friend who asked for it. So I am making one for fun."

The lifestyle guru has said on social media she hoped her ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover would inspire women to “challenge” themselves.

Martha wrote on Instagram: “I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue!... I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in.

"Changing, evolving, and being fearless – those are all very good things, indeed.”

She also told ‘Sports Illustrated’: “I don’t think about age, ever.

"I have friends who are 90, and I have friends who are 20, and that is a very good way to look at life because age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success.”