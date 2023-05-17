Lizzo is not trying to lose weight.

The 35-year-old pop star - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson - is known for sporting a curvier figure and explained that while losing weight is a natural element of her "high-performance job, she does not want to "escape fatness" as a result of her physical performances.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "I think a lot of people see a fat person and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin. Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness. Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f****** on it. I have a very high-performance job. For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker went on to add that she still "loves" her job and in more recent years has started to take the physical side of performing more "seriously" and prioritise it over her former "rockstar lifestyle" but insisted she "does not want" to be thin.

She added: "It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously. I've always loved moving my body. I've always loved working out. I'm very holistically conscious, like I am very hippie-dippie and woo woo when it comes to food and supplements and just thinking about my body and the environment, and I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin. I'm not tryna be thin. I don't ever want to be thin."