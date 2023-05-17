Heather Rae "might" have another baby with Tarek El Moussa.

The 'Selling Sunset' star, 35, tied the knot with TV host Tarek - who already has Taylor, 12, and seven-year-old Brayden with his ex-wife Christina Hall - in 2021 and welcomed son Tristan naturally with him in January and has now revealed that another baby could be on the cards because they still have embryos leftover from when they unsuccessfully tried IVF.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said: "We still have embryos. So we might have another baby ... I don't know."

Tarek added: "I don't know about that, maybe ... whatever she wants is fine."

The reality TV stars went on to add that it was a "huge surprise" when they discovered they were expecting a baby in the first place and

Heather said: "OK, so we went through the IVF process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant. So we went through the entire thing, the doctors, the shots, everything, and then she got pregnant natural. And I thought she was showing me a COVID test. It was a pregnancy test."

Earlier this year, Heather admitted that she can't bear to be separated from the little one "at all" because they have such an "insane bond".

She gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': “I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him. I thought, you know, 'Oh, I'd be OK going to dinners' or 'I'd be OK going on the little trips' and it's ard to even go to the doctor or, like, leave the house at all or leave him at all to even shower and get ready. Now we have this little thing we have to protect for the rest of our lives and he's so precious.

"He's such a good baby. I have this insane bond with him that I didn't know I was going to have and I don't think you can experience that until he's here and you have those feelings."