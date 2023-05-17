Travis Scott is reportedly "not exactly ecstatic" that Kylie Jenner is dating again.

The 32-year-old rapper dated makeup mogul Kylie, 25, for almost six years when they split earlier this year, and following reports that she has now struck up a relationship with 'Call Me By Your Name' actor Timothee Chalamet, an insider has claimed that the former couple - who have Stormi, five, and 15-month-old Aire together - are just trying to co-parent in a "healthy" way.

A source told UsWeekly: "Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he’s not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothée], Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split, and are focused on co-parenting in a healthy manner."

'The Kardashians' star was thought to have quietly started dating Timothee, 27, in January and a source claimed at the time that the pair were just "taking things as they come" and despite their busy schedules were still able to maintain strong communication with each other.

At the time, an insider said: "Kylie and Timothee are still casually dating, but it’s not that serious and they’re taking things as they come. They both have incredibly busy schedules which keeps them away from each other for lengthy periods of time. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they’re still in communication and open to seeing where things go."

What's more, another insider has claimed that the pair already have "really good chemistry" and he is like no-one else Kylie has dated before.

The source told the outlet: "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."