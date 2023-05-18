Simon Cowell "didn't realise how unfit he was" before he crashed his e-bike.

The 63-year-old music mogul broke his back when he fell off his electronic bicycle and was bedbound for a month as a result of the smash in 2020 but learned to adapt his lifestyle choices as part of the recovery process and joked that he is still "obsessed" with cycling.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', he said: "It was painful, it wasn’t great. However, I was so unfit before the accident. I didn’t know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards, And I’m like, ‘My God.’ Things like that, I believe, happened for a reason! "I’m still going to stay on my bike, I'm obsessed with those things!"

The former 'American Idol' judge - who has lost more than 40lbs since the incident and has cut down on alcohol- recently admitted that he was "so close" to spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair following the smash and explained that the accident had actually given him a "positive outlook" on life.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I was so close to living the rest of my life in a wheelchair, it gives you a completely different outlook on life. In

a positive way. It hurt - trust me - when it ­happened, but good things happened off the back of it.

"If I had to go through this all over again I actually would do it,

because I think breaking my back was one of the best things that ever happened to me. I didn’t know really how unfit I was until I had to start doing all th exercises. But I feel better today than I did three years ago when it happened."