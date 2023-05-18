Kim Kardashian is "not focused" on dating.

The 42-year-old reality superstar - who has North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - but even though she has been single since she split from former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson in October after a nine-month relationship, an insider has quashed online rumours that she is now seeing retired NFL player Tom Brady as they insisted that her priorities are her children and her career.

The source told E! News: "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating. Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for 'American Horror Story', which starts production next month."

Towards the end of last month, it was claimed that members of Kim's famous family - which includes the likes of mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kourtney, whom she stars alongside on reality hit 'The Kardashians - would like to see her find love again but the brunette beauty is just keen to "move forward" with her own life above all else.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways. Kim is doing great and just wants to move forward and be happy."

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 -

won't allow her split from the rap star to undermine his relationship

with their kids.

The source told E! News in December: "Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change. All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."