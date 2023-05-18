Riley Keough is "relieved" to have settled her dispute with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over her mother Lisa's will.

The 33-year-old actress was locked in a legal battle over the $35 million will left by her mother Lisa Presley - who died earlier this year at the age of 53 - with her grandmother Priscilla after the singer cut her out of it and made Riley her sole heir but after the pair reached a settlement on Tuesday (16.05.23), the 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star is said to be glad the fight is over because she doesn't want to have any "drama" with her family.

A source told PEOPLE: "Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother. She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly."

Details of the agreement - which is set to be sealed in an additional hearing on Friday 4 August - were not disclosed in court, but TMZ reported Priscilla was awarded “millions”, whilst Riley’s lawyer Justin Gold told CNN she is “very content”.

Following the news of the settlement, attorney Ronson J Shamoun, who represented Priscilla, said on Tuesday at a court hearing in Los Angeles: “The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement.

“The families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together, and excited for the future.”

Priscilla - who was married to rock and roll legend Elvis from 1967 until 1973 - was recently on tour with her 'An Evening With Priscilla' tour and speaking to the audience at one of the dates, she insisted that things were "fine" between herself and her granddaughter and insisted that rumours of a family rift were "not true."