Geri Horner has hailed King Charles as a very "modern" monarch.

The former Spice Girls singer warmly embraced the King as he met The Prince's Trust award-winners and celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (17.05.23).

Charles, 74, was treated to a magic trick by TV magician Dynamo and was described as a "renaissance man" by beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury – who revealed that she was in tears watching his coronation earlier this month.

While other guests politely shook hands with the King, Geri threw her arms around him and gave him a kiss on the cheek before whispering in his ear.

The 50-year-old star said: "You are such a modern King. I'm so proud of you."

Explaining the embrace to those watching, Charles replied: "I've known her for a very long time."

The monarch famously met Geri at a Prince's Trust event back in 1997 when Ginger Spice kissed him on both cheeks and pinched his bottom.

Geri praised the King – who moved on to meet Rising Star award-winner Funmilola Sosanya – for his work with The Prince's Trust, which he launched when he was 28 in 1976.

She told the monarch: "To think, when you were the same age (as Ms Sosanya), you started The Prince's Trust.

"Think about what you could have done. You could have been going out partying and instead you did that.

"Well done you."

However, the star was coy about what she had whispered in the King's ear.

Geri only said: "We all need support and encouragement."

The 'Bag It Up' singer has previously spoken of her admiration for Charles and described him as a "Spice Boy".

Speaking after meeting the royal in 2019, Geri said: "We consider him a Spice Boy. He was there from the beginning, and to see him just grow and shine, our future King, I think it's brilliant what he does.

"I really admire him. As a representation of our country. I feel we should be really proud of what he does. He's a modern man, he's a modern royal, he has consciousness."