Bishop Briggs has won 'The Masked Singer US' after being revealed as Medusa.

The 30-year-old singer was unmasked during Wednesday (17.05.23) night's grand final after delighting the panelists and viewers with her performances of Sia's 'Elastic Heart' and 'Welcome To The Black Parade' by My Chemical Romance.

Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed her identity, as well as being on the money with David Archuleta as runner-up Macaw.

After her unmasking, Briggs said: "Oh, my gosh, this is the craziest, coolest thing ever. Thank you so much. Wow, this is so cool.

"This has really been such a surreal journey, and the fact that I got to sing an emo anthem, it means so much.

"Because when I was hearing David's story, I was like, oh, my gosh, look at us. A couple of emo kids here on this stage, unsure of who we are, not knowing if we wanted to continue on, and we made it....

"This has just been the most incredible experience."

After her performance of My Chem's anthemic call to arms - taken from 2006's 'The Black Parade' - the judges heaped praise on the 'River' hitmaker, who made small changes to the song to reference her sister's death.

Before her identity was revealed, panellist Ken Jeong said: "This is your opus. You have carried on. And honestly? I still don't know who you are.

"I wish I was somewhere remotely close. But whoever you are, you can finally take a deep breath and rest - because you have carried on."

Briggs has admitted she "begged and begged" to be allowed to perform the song, which she also includes in her own live sets.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "Well, I begged and begged for 'Welcome to the Black Parade' by My Chemical Romance because that's a song that I actually have in my own set.

"So it really felt like it represents who I am as an artist and performer, and so I really hope that My Chemical Romance feels proud of me.

"And also, in true 'Masked Singer' incredibleness, if that's even a word, being able to stand on top of a piano with flames behind me… I mean, it was such a dream come true."