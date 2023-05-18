Ariana Madix has accused Tom Sandoval of leading a "double life" during their relationship.

The 37-year-old TV star split from Tom after she learned that he had affair with Raquel Leviss, and Ariana has now opened up about his suspicious behaviour.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: "He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding all of the evidence."

Ariana also revealed that Tom turned on her after she learned about his affair.

She shared: "From the moment I found out, he was screaming at me. We were in the backyard and he threw a beer can ... he was more concerned about people hearing at TomTom than how I felt at all.

"I think there's some part of him that's really loving the attention that this has brought him and as long as people continue to give him that attention, he will be happy about it."

Ariana doesn't intend to forgive Tom or Raquel for their affair.

Asked why the story has resonated with so many viewers, she replied: "It's so layered. It's the manipulation, it's the narcissism, it's the double life. There's so many layers to it.

"Everybody has experienced one of those things and can relate to it."

Meanwhile, Raquel previously took to social media to issue a public apology to Ariana.

The 28-year-old beauty admitted there was "no excuse" for what she did.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"