The Connected Club Cup 2023 is introducing a women's tournament for the first time.

The Home Nations and EE are coming together again for another installment of the esports FIFA competition as grassroots gamers battle Home Nations footballers and esports pros.

The live final will be held at Wembley Stadium on July 26, and the competition is open to anyone over the age of 16.

From May 17, gamers are battling it out to be crowned the winner and make their way to the home of Football.

Pete Jeavons, Director of Marketing Communications at EE, said: “Together with The Home Nations, we are delighted to see the return of the Connected Club Cup, powered by EE’s Full Fibre Broadband, and continue to help transform grassroots clubs across the country into community hubs.

"We are committed to making both football and gaming as inclusive as possible, which is why we have introduced a women’s tournament this year.

"As part of our mission to become the UK’s no.1 destination for gaming, we are proud to be offering this opportunity for grassroot gamers to show off their talent and compete against the pros to be crowned the Connected Club Cup 2023 champion.”

Stephen Hutchinson, Head of Partnerships at the FA, added: “Launching the first women’s tournament in the Connected Club Cup is an exciting time for both The FA and EE, and in particular women esports fans across England - as we aim to bring together football communities and esports.

"It has been great to watch our 2022 winner and finalists’ journeys in esports grow over the past year, and we are looking forward to giving the opportunity to many more football fans and gamers in 2023.”

Streamed live on the FA Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/england), esports fans will be able to watch players trick, flick and spin it out to be awarded the Connected Club Cup trophy and a host of prizes including tickets to an International Football match, and a signed merchandise.

To enter, visit: battlefy.com/connectedclubcup