Martha Stewart starts every day with a green juice to help maintain her glowy, ageless complexion.

The 82-year-old businesswoman and TV personality has revealed how she has maintained her youthful looks without going under the knife, including the healthy concoction she makes using produce from her own farm.

Spilling her skincare secrets, she told Page Six Style: “I start every morning with my signature green juice, which I make with fresh ingredients from my farm.

“This is key to maintaining healthy, glowing skin.”

And Martha always ensures she has sun protection with her.

She said: “Never leave the house without a good sunscreen."

Martha uses different lotions and potions and likes to switch up the products she uses.

She added: “I am very inquisitive about skincare and am always trying new products."

Martha previously shared how to copy her “thirst trap” selfies with help from beauty brand Clea de Peau.

The domestic goddess shared the secrets of how she got that “perfect” poolside picture that grabbed the headlines - and an alleged 14 marriage proposals - in May 2020.

In the tutorial video’s caption on Instagram, the star said: “Remember my iconic thirst trap? I’m finally revealing how I create the perfect selfie."

In the video, the homeware entrepreneur’s voiceover reads: “Thirst trap 101, so you want the tea on how I create my perfect selfies?”

When the iconic photo flashes up in the background, the video says: “Oh yes, this was some of my best work.”

She begins: “First project fabulous. Next, only conceal where needed. Being effortless is key. Now add a touch of gloss.

“Then say the magic phrase…,” prompting Martha to repeat the skincare and cosmetics line's name.

In a corresponding statement, Martha added: “The range of concealer shades come in handy for different concealing tasks. You can use it to cover everything from a blemish to enlarged pores and bruises.

“I like to apply it with a very soft brush … not just my fingertips. There are lots of good, good, good things to use a concealer for.”

The ‘Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party’ star is very “inquisitive” about quality skincare and listed her favourites from the line.

She said: “I have always been inquisitive about good skincare, and I’ve been using their products for a very long time. La Crème ($550/£520) is one of my very favorite face creams, as is their Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme ($280/£215).”

In 2020, the star shared some of her lifestyle tips for keeping a youthful aura.

Martha said: “Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains.”

She continued: “I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That’s the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it’s important.”