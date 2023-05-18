BlizzCon will take place for the first time in-person in four years later in 2023.

Amid a raging pandemic and a flurry of scandals and lawsuits, Blizzcon 2022 was cancelled for the third year in a row.

However, it will be back with the first in-person event since 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3 and 4.

Blizzard announced: "Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great–a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship.

"Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what’s on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what’s next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you all again."

Attendees can expect to hear updates on titles such as 'Overwatch 2', 'World of Warcraft', and 'Hearthstone'.

It was scraped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Blizzard explained the reasoning for the cancellation in a blog post, saying that such an event requires effort from everyone in the company, that could be better spent working on their games.

They also explained that, during this short hiatus, they would be looking to “reimagine” BlizzCon, and consider what different forms the event could take in future.

The misconduct scandals that swept the company had some relation to BlizzCon, as it was where former Blizzard employees would hang out in the so-called “Cosby Suite”.