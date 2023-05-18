Halle Bailey cried as she recorded Part of Your World

Published
2023/05/18 16:00 (BST)

Halle Bailey was reduced to tears as she recorded 'Part of Your World' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old singer plays Ariel in the 'Little Mermaid' movie and Halle has revealed that she developed a deeper connection with her character during the health crisis.

Halle - who was working overseas in the UK and Italy at the time - told PEOPLE magazine: "We were filming in the height of the pandemic, and I was suddenly living alone away from everything I knew."

Halle recorded 'Part of Your World' for the 'Little Mermaid' movie, and she admits that it was an emotional experience.

She shared: "I was very emotional. I remember I was crying … If you listen to the lyrics, it's such a desperate plea and cry for help. I was able to convey those emotions of feeling alone and underwater in a way."

Despite this, Halle believes that her off-screen troubles actually helped her with her performance.

She said: "I was grateful that I had that experience of feeling that isolation because I was able to play it through Ariel. I think ultimately it helped my performance."

Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey recently revealed that she feels "so freaking proud" of her sister.

The 24-year-old singer shot to stardom alongside Halle as part of a musical duo, and she feels proud of her for starring in 'The Little Mermaid'.

Chloe told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm so freaking proud of her! I have been seeing billboards and magazines of her everywhere and I am just so freaking proud."

Chloe also believes her sister is perfectly suited to playing the role of Ariel.

She said: "She didn't have to do much training for that. Like, she's always been that sweet [girl] ... So the stars aligned. I feel like all her life she's been preparing for this role."

© BANG Media International

hallebailey chloebailey

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended