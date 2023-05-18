Halle Bailey was reduced to tears as she recorded 'Part of Your World' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old singer plays Ariel in the 'Little Mermaid' movie and Halle has revealed that she developed a deeper connection with her character during the health crisis.

Halle - who was working overseas in the UK and Italy at the time - told PEOPLE magazine: "We were filming in the height of the pandemic, and I was suddenly living alone away from everything I knew."

Halle recorded 'Part of Your World' for the 'Little Mermaid' movie, and she admits that it was an emotional experience.

She shared: "I was very emotional. I remember I was crying … If you listen to the lyrics, it's such a desperate plea and cry for help. I was able to convey those emotions of feeling alone and underwater in a way."

Despite this, Halle believes that her off-screen troubles actually helped her with her performance.

She said: "I was grateful that I had that experience of feeling that isolation because I was able to play it through Ariel. I think ultimately it helped my performance."

Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey recently revealed that she feels "so freaking proud" of her sister.

The 24-year-old singer shot to stardom alongside Halle as part of a musical duo, and she feels proud of her for starring in 'The Little Mermaid'.

Chloe told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm so freaking proud of her! I have been seeing billboards and magazines of her everywhere and I am just so freaking proud."

Chloe also believes her sister is perfectly suited to playing the role of Ariel.

She said: "She didn't have to do much training for that. Like, she's always been that sweet [girl] ... So the stars aligned. I feel like all her life she's been preparing for this role."