'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix won't film again with Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss.

The 37-year-old star split from Tom after it was revealed that he had an affair with Raquel, and Ariana has now revealed that she has no intention of working with either them ever again.

Ariana - who started dating Tom in 2014 - told the New York Times newspaper: "I have nothing to say to either of them.

"Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

Ariana has also accused Tom of having "no integrity".

Asked why the public has latched onto the cheating scandal, she replied: "I think our relationship was so longstanding that people, including myself, saw it as end game.

"I also think the people involved were so duplicitous and deceitful. [Tom] was also someone who was constantly preaching about integrity when it came to other people taking accountability and I think that shift in him - having no integrity - is something that shocked people.

"Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes."

Ariana has found it tough to deal with the interest and speculation surrounding the scandal.

The reality star also acknowledged that success in her professional life has come at a "very unexpected cost".

She reflected: "It is a lot of pressure because for any public-facing woman or any woman in general who goes through something, there are a lot of expectations around how you’re supposed to handle things. It is a lot of pressure when someone puts you on a pedestal; eventually you’re going to fall off.

"I’m just trying to remain centred in myself and make sure that I’m just being me and living life, and sometimes that’s going to mean making mistakes and not doing what everybody wants me to do. But it is really incredible to have that support and I feel as though it did come at a cost, a very unexpected cost."