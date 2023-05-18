Tristan Thompson is said to be making a "tremendous effort" with Khloe Kardashian.

The 32-year-old NBA player has True, five, and nine-month-old son Tatum with 'The Kardashians' star Khloe, 38, but the couple called time on their on/off relationship in 2021 and now an insider has claimed that they are both in a "good place" as they co-parent together.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Khloe and Tristan are in a good place. They are co-parenting healthily together. Tristan is making tremendous efforts and strides and it really shows but she has been very clear about her boundaries and will continue to be communicative about where she stands with Tristan."

The source went on to add that the Good American founder is continuously "frustrated" by reports that claim that they are back together as well as other reports about her private life because she will share information on her relationships when she is "ready" to do so herself.

The source added: "Khloe gets frustrated by the various reports about their relationship because it is her experience and narrative to share with the world. [The family] love Tristan and only want the best for him, Khloe, their family, and everyone as a group. Kim and the whole family have been supportive of Tristan because they all believe that family comes first. which Tristan is fully a part of and always will be."

The comments come just hours after the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians star' slammed a rumour started by the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi that suggested Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian attending the LA Lakers game was the "soft launching" of their rekindling.

They posted: "Allegedly he's back with Koko so maybe she's soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared and doesn't give Koko a hard time."

Commenting on the fan account Khloe Legend's screenshot of the anonymous source telling DeuxMois the gossip in a Q+A, Khloe wrote: "Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.

"Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."