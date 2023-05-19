Taylor Lautner "resented" his early years of fame.

The 31-year-old actor became known around the world when he took on the role of Jacob in the 'Twilight' film series and reflected that while he was always "incredibly thankful" for the opportunities the part presented him with, he often found himself wishing that he could have some "normalcy" in his teenage years.

Speaking on the 'The Happy Hour' radio show, he said: "Now, I only have fond memories. But I do think that also needed the space because – I was always incredibly thankful, and feel super blessed for what it brought me. But maybe there was a little bit of like resentment deep in there going like, ‘I wish I could have just experienced this part of normalcy.'"

However, the 'Home Team' star did go on to acknowledge that he "wouldn't change" his early success but needed to have the "growth" to be able to appreciate it.

He added: "Now, I wouldn’t change it. But I think it needed the growth to get to that place."

Taylor starred opposite Robert Pattinson - who played his love rival, Edward - in the supernatural film series and recently explained that it was "very strange" to see thousnads of fans taking sides of their fictional characters.

Speaking on 'The Toast' podcast, he said: "I was so young, like I was 16 when 'Twilight' came out, 17 for 'New Moon' and 'Eclipse'. I finished the franchise by the time I was 19. I was so young and yeah, I do feel like it was very strange, you know, traveling the world and being in different cities and having like thousands of screaming fans either take your side or the other guy’s side. "We’re [Taylor and Robert] a team. Like we’re both just trying to make the best, you know, movies. But yeah, it was a little bizarre, the like competitiveness. And there wasn’t a competitiveness between me and Rob

but having that constant reminder, it definitely … had an impact."