Jade Jagger has reportedly been arrested in Ibiza.

The 51-year-old jewellery designer - the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and his ex-wife Bianca Jagger - is said to have been arrested on Wednesday (17.05.23).

According to Spain's El Pais newspaper, Jade and another man, 31, were detained following an altercation at a restaurant in Ibiza's old town.

Jade is expected to appear in court on Friday (19.05.23).

Spanish publication El Mundo reports that Jade's pal was allegedly shouting at restaurant staff, and the National Police arrived at the eatery to try to diffuse the situation.

What's more, a source told MailOnline: "Police arrested two people last night, a man and a woman, in Ibiza."

Last week, Jade posted a picture of herself on a sun lounger at the five-star Nobu Hotel in Ibiza Bay.

She wrote in the Instagram caption: "Spring back to ibiza a with a little glamour @ibizabay #nobu (sic)"

Jade has three children, daughters Assisi, 30, and Amba, 26, with her ex-partner Piers Jackson, and eight-year-old son Ray, who she has with her ex-husband Adrian Fillary.

She and Adrian split in 2021 after nine years.

Jade gave birth to Ray a month after delivering her first grandchild, Ezra, when her daughter Assisi went into labour.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine in 2018, she said: "People are often amazed to hear that, I delivered my first granddaughter, Ezra, myself.

"All of this might have been slightly easier to handle if I hadn't been almost nine months pregnant myself.

"But I suppose that's the sort of thing that happens when your family doesn't worry too much about convention."