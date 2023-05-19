Jimmie Allen has apologised to his estranged wife for "humiliating" her by having an affair with his former manager.

The 37-year-old singer is being sued by an unnamed woman for allegedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment over an 18-month period while she worked at his management team, but he has insisted their relationship was consensual, and has now issued a public statement expressing his remorse for his behaviour towards pregnant wife Alexis Gale and their children Naomi, three, and 19-month-old Zara, as well as his eight-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Jimmy - who was dropped by his record label and suspended by his agency, UTA, in the wake of the allegations - wrote on Instagram: "I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all.

"I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

The 'Down Home' hitmaker claimed he was swayed by the "temptations" of the music industry and feels ashamed he wasn't "strong enough" to resist.

He added: "This business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.

“I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed.(sic)"

The country star is being sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress while management company Wide Open Music and its founder Ash Bowers are being sued for gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking among others.

The woman is seeking undisclosed monetary damages.

The 'Best Shot' singer has branded the allegations "deeply troubling and hurtful.

He said in a statement: "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship - one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.

"Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defence to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."