'Rust' armourer Hannah Guitterez-Reed wants the involuntary manslaughter charges against her to be dismissed.

The weapons expert was charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set of the Western in October 2021, and her legal team want the case to be reviewed due to an allegedly "sloppy investigation" carried out by the Santa Fe District Attorney's office.

In documents obtained by Deadline, Hannah's lawyers Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion wrote of District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and former special prosecutor Andrea Reeb: “They directed a sloppy investigation in which key evidence was destroyed, made overly aggressive charging decisions, including an elementary Constitutional mistake, and undertook road shows to disparage Reed and to promote their own personal brands."

They went on to slam the prosecution for pandering to "the court of public opinion".

The lawyers added elsewhere in the 33-page request to dismiss the suit: “Because this prosecution was motivated by personal interests — not the facts or the law — it was shaped with the goal of prevailing in the court of public opinion, not a jury trial.

"As a result, corners were cut and the prosecution team committed other due process and ethical violations.”

The lawyers criticised the fact FBI testing has led to the gun which was being held by Alec Baldwin - who has had similar charges against him dropped - when Halyna was killed being damaged, which they argue is "prejudicial" towards Hannah.

They wrote: “After repeatedly striking the firearm with a rawhide mallet, internal components of the firearm broke.

“The unavailability of this material evidence is prejudicial to Reed. Mr. Baldwin’s charges have now been dismissed, on grounds that the firearm was ‘modified,’ and that the FBI’ s destruction of the sear renders an ultimate determination now impossible or near impossible.”

The lawyers also urged the judge to "consider lesser sanctions" if they didn't want to dismiss the charges outright.

A ruling has yet to be made.