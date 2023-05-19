A vintage collection of 'Star Wars' toys sold at auction for £322,000.

The rare memorabilia fetched a sum of more than 10 times its pre-sale estimate when the mint-condition items went under the hammer at Vectis Auctions in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, last month.

The most valuable toy was a Kenner vintage 'The Power of the Force' Anakin Skywalker figure – as seen in the 1983 film 'Return of the Jedi' – which sold for £11,400 after being priced at roughly £5,000.

Auctioneers were also shocked when a Palitoy vintage 'Return of the Jedi' Security Guard figure, which had been estimated to sell for around £300, fetched an extraordinary £6,000.

A mint-condition Cantina Action Playset made by the same manufacturer sold for £4,320 having been valued at around £500 and a Kenner 'The Power of the Force' AT-AT Driver figure which the auctioneers estimated to sell for around £2,000 made £5,280.

Two other 'The Power of the Force' Yak Face figures both reached double their estimates – fetching £10,200 and £6,000 each.

The set of models date back to the film's original trilogy, released between 1977 and 1983, and also included rare collector coins.

One 'Star Wars' fan told the Daily Star newspaper: "It was an incredible achievement due to the frenzy around the show. The figures were out of this world."