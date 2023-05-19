Garth Brooks took a shower with Steven Tyler.

The 61-year-old country music legend stunned talk show host Kelly Clarkson with his anecdote about the Aerosmith rocker, even though he admitted their communal wash wasn't intentional.

Garth was playing 'Rock Star Roulette' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' - a game where the guest is asked to cover a song by whichever band or artist the arrow lands on - and was tasked with Aerosmith.

Kelly exclaimed: "You've gotta have an Aerosmith song."

Garth replied: "Well, I showered with him."

But the remark seemed to go over the 'Breakaway' singer's head, as she first reminded her guest that he had once covered the group's 1993 song 'Fever'.

She replied: "Oh, wait. You covered 'Fever'... Did you say, 'I showered with him?!'"

The 'Standing Outside the Fire' hitmaker then explained the incident happened at the New York Mets' Shea Stadium, where Billy Joel was the last person to perform before it was torn down in 2008.

He said: "So, we're playing 'The Last Play' at [Shea Stadium], Billy Joel. They're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium, New York.

"And I go out there and I'm late anyway. And they have just these baseball showers, and I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show.

"And I had soap in my eyes and I look around and there's Steven Tyler. He's showering too! 'Hey, how you doing?!' How many people get to say that?"

But Kelly joked Garth may not have been the only one to find himself in such a position with the 75-year-old rocker.

She quipped in response: “Well, who knows? Who knows, he’s rock and roll, I don’t know! You might not be so special, Garth.”