Princess Eugenie's baby is "due very soon".

The 33-year-old royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced in January they were expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son August, and now her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, revealed her new grandchild will be born "any minute now".

Asked about the baby, Sarah told '¡HOLA! TV': “Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now.”

The 'Her Heart For A Compass' author - whose other daughter, Princess Beatrice, has seven-year-old stepson Wolfie and daughter Sienna, 20 months, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - thinks she is "one of the best" grandparents ever.

Questioned on what she is like as a grandmother, she said: “Well, the thing is, is that I’ve written 48 children’s books and I’ve flown helicopters, Budgie, the helicopter, and Little Red. And so, I’m wanting to actually write a book about a football, now.

“Hence, I’m in the room with footballs and I’m going to write about a bouncy football.

"But anyway, I’m probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela ever because I think like a three year old.”

The 63-year-old duchess, who is still close to ex-husband Prince Andrew, admitted it was an "incredible honour" to attend King Charles' coronation concert alongside her daughters earlier this month.

She said: “I mean, the most incredible honour to be there and to see Lionel Richie and to really be part of something as magical as that.

“And, of course, we all celebrate the King and his incredible work with sustainability and environment and his wonderful Queen, Camilla, by his side.

“It was a very moving moment to be part of history.”

Sarah was full of praise for her former brother-in-law.

She said of the king: “I think that I think he has made many, many changes in his life for the environment, for what he stands for. And I think it’s very, very important that there are changes.

“I think he’s a very modern king. I think he fights very strongly for justice for young people. And I fully support the king’s wishes for a cleaner planet and for saving the environment. Not only that, his work with children and young adults, what he does is incredible.”