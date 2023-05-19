Jane Fonda has claimed her 'Joy House' director Rene Clement asked to sleep with her to "see what her [orgasms] were like" before she filmed a sec scene.

The 85-year-old actress - who starred in the late filmmaker's 1964 thriller opposite Alain Delon and Lola Albright - avoided answering the French director's request by claiming she couldn't understand what he was asking.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', Jane was asked by host Andy Cohen to name “one man in Hollywood that tried to pick you up once that you turned down.”

She replied: “The French director René Clément.

“He wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like. He said it in French and I pretended I didn’t understand.

“I have stories for you, kid, [but] we don’t have time."

While the 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' actress made the candid admission about the director - who died in 1996 aged 82 - she remained tight-lipped when asked who the biggest misogynist in Hollywood is.

She replied: “I plead the fifth.”

Jane recently admitted she didn't think she was "pretty" enough to make it as an actress.

She told the new issue of People magazine: "Being young is really hard. Don't let anyone kid you.

"I wish when I was younger, someone had said to me, 'Don't give up. Keep going. It'll get better.'

"Young me did not want to be an actor. I didn't think I had talent. I didn't think I was pretty enough. I had a lot of body dysmorphia. I was pretty lost as a young person."

The 'Grace and Frankie' actress is "amazed" she is still working now and thinks a lot of her contentment comes from the fact that a lot of the questions she had about life when she was younger have now been answered.

She said: "Who am I? What am I supposed to do in life? All of that has been answered. I don't take anything for granted, and I'm just amazed that at my age I'm still working and have a lot of energy. It's all a surprise to me."