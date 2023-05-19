Taylor Lautner doesn't think it was "wise" to joke about Taylor Swift and John Mayer.

The 'Twilight' actor caused a stir earlier this week when he joked he felt "safe" about the news his former girlfriend was releasing 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version' ) - a re-recorded version of her 2010 record which features 'Back to December', a song said to be inspired by their brief romance - but was "praying" for the 'Gravity' hitmaker, who is believed to be the person unfavourably portrayed on the album's 'Dear John'.

And now Taylor has admitted he may have spoken out of turn.

Speaking on 'The Happy Hour' on TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM, he said: "I don't know if it was the wisest thing to say. I was definitely joking, but clearly it's taken off."'

The 31-year-old actor admitted his wife,Tay Dome Lautner, "knew immediately" his remarks may be taken the wrong way.

He said: "She's like, 'That's gonna trigger the Swifties, or I mean, they were supportive of it.' I personally think John is a very talent musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album."

Taylor admitted he and his spouse are keen to see the 'Shake It Off' singer in action on her current 'Eras' tour.

He said: "Absolutely, she's a diehard Swiftie."

The 'Abduction' singer made his controversial comments earlier this week.

He told Today.com: "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

While Taylor rarely confirms the speculation surrounding her lyrics, John, 45, previously admitted the lyrics to 'Dear John' made him "feel terrible" and was "humiliated" by the song.

He told Rolling Stone magazine in 2012: "Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.

"I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"