A million people in the UK disconnected their broadband over the last 12 months because they couldn’t afford it.

That is according to new research from Citizens Advice, which has found that the cost-of-living crisis has left people struggling to pay their broadband bill.

Dame Clare Moriarty, the chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: "People are being priced out of internet access at a worrying rate.

"Social tariffs should be the industry’s safety net, but firms’ current approach to providing and promoting them clearly isn’t working. The people losing out as a result are the most likely to disconnect."

Broadband has become increasingly essential for day-to-day life in the UK, and Citizens Advice has expressed fears over costs and the current state of the landscape.

The organisation has also urged the regulator Ofcom to "hold firms’ feet to the fire" over broadband tariffs.

Clare said: "The internet is now an essential part of our lives - vital to managing bills, accessing benefits and staying in touch with loved ones.

"As providers continue to drag their feet in making social tariffs a success, it’s clear that Ofcom needs to hold firms’ feet to the fire."