'Super Mario Advance', 'Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2' and 'Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3' are heading to the Nintendo Switch on May 26.

Nintendo made the triple announcement on Twitter on Friday (19.05.23).

Alongside a trailer, the firm wrote: "Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 are all coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 5/26! Here we go!"

The original versions, 'Super Mario Bros. 2', 'Super Mario World,' and 'Yoshi’s Island' were already playable on Nintendo Switch Online.

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was announced that 'Pac-Man 99' is being shut down and de-listed.

Nintendo will begin winding down the Switch Online title from August with the game set to be removed from the eShop on October 8.

Players have until October 6 to play The Pac-Man Mode Unlock DLC.