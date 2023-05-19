BLACKPINK have shared a preview of their 'BLACKPINK The Game' soundtrack, ‘The Girls’.

The new virtual game by Takeone Company offers fans of the K-Pop girl group - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose - the chance to take part in "real-time mini-games with friends in BLACKPINK WORLD!"

The game was released earlier this week, and in new video teaser of the song, featuring their avatars, the girls sing: “Don’t mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls."

The track is teased as "coming soon".

Their label YG Entertainment teased: “Players will witness the never-seen-before sides of BLACKPINK in a variety of ways. We hope all fans around the world will be able to enjoy the game."

The 'Sour Candy' hitmakers are no strangers to the gaming world, having debuted music on the battle royale shooter 'PUG MOBILE'.