'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton choked up while playing 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

The 35-year-old actor played the devilish Draco Malfoy in the blockbuster film adaptations of the best-selling fantasy novels by J. K. Rowling.

And while helping to promote the RPG - which is set in the world of the books and films but has had no "direct involvement" from the scribe - by playing the game, Tom welled up as it reminded him of his younger years.

While in the virtual Slytherin common room, he was asked if he felt like he'd returned home, to which he replied: "Yeah, it feels like home. And yet brand-new and exciting and oddly reminiscent of my childhood."

'Hogwarts Legacy' was released on the PS4 and Xbox One on May 5.

The release date for the two consoles was pushed back by just over a month as it was originally scheduled for April 4.

In a Twitter statement, Warner Bros. Games said: "We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023."

The game launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10.

Nintendo Switch players still have to wait until November 14 to play the hit RPG based on the 'Harry Potter' universe; a pushback of four months as it was originally set for July 25.